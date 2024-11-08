Osu-Ga Dangme American; Osuman Lumor (King) Jeroboam Yah Nii Armah Blackwell (Yahu Blackwell) of House Adu Kpono We, formally announced his allegiance to the Republican Party (GOP).

“The Osu Monarchy will stand with President elect Donald J Trump to support efforts of peace and prosperity throughout the world” – Yahu Blackwell.

King Yahu Blackwell’s great great grandfather and now AACWM inductee is Royston Austin Blackwell.

Royston Austin Blackwell lineage is from the Royal Osu Ga Dangme tribal class. The newly named Blackwell family (slaves) was purchased from the Osu Slave Castle (Ghana) during the height of the trans Atlantic slave trade. The Ga royals were purchased by the Joseph Blackwell family of England, commissioned by King Charles 1st — ultimately settling the Osu GaDangme slaves in Northumberland, County Virginia USA.

Royston was born into slavery in Northumberland County, Virginia on December 18th, 1833. He worked as a farm hand and escaped slavery on May 15th, 1864 when a Union Army led by Brigadier Gen. H. Judson Kilpatrick raided the County.

After escaping slavery in Virginia — Royston came to Baltimore, changed his first name to Royston “Austin” to avoid capture and return to his former master. He joined the Revenue Cutter Service R.C.S in the port of Baltimore (the predecessor to the Coast Guard) on September 5, 1864. He served on the R.C.S. Steamer Tiger through July 1865. (Based in Baltimore and patrolled the Potomac River and the Chesapeake Bay) — The R.C.S. was working with the U.S. Navy’s activities during the Civil War.

King Yahu Blackwell rules under the historic stool name “Nii Armah Gbejelor 1st” — and credits Royston’s freedom to Brigadier Gen. H. Judson Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick was elected a First Class Companion in the Pennsylvania Commandery on November 1, 1865 and was assigned insignia number 63. Kilpatrick became active in politics as a “Republican” and in 1880 was an unsuccessful candidate for the U.S. Congress from New Jersey.

The Republican Party has made great contribution to the American Africans, which includes the direct royal lineage of his royal highness Yahu Blackwell.

The Republican Party is the party of equality. The party that was founded to fight against and end slavery in this country. It is the party of common sense and the party that is led by a president who has the courage and strength to fight for peace,” —- Tusi Gabbard.

His royal highness has pledged his allegiance to the GOP, and Donald J Trumps efforts to bringing prosperity and peace to all people from all walks of life.