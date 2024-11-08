Koku Anyidoho Blasts Speaker Bagbin

Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has launched a blistering attack on Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, accusing him of adopting a “brazen partisan” posture that’s pushing Ghana’s democracy to the limits.

In a scathing post on his X page, Koku Anyidoho expressed dismay at Bagbin’s handling of parliamentary affairs, particularly regarding the four seats he declared vacant.

“Honestly, after almost 32 years of our 4th Republic, our democracy is really being pushed to its limits with what Bagbin is doing with his brazen partisan posturing. He should not forget that nature abhors a vacuum.”

Controversy

The controversy began when Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin accused Bagbin of supervising lawlessness by NDC lawmakers.

This was after NDC MPs occupied the Majority side of the House during proceedings on November 7.

Parliamentary Showdown

Speaker Alban Bagbin adjourned Parliament indefinitely for the second time due to the absence of NPP MPs in the Chamber.

Bagbin stated that there was no quorum to form for the House to transact business.

NPP’s Request for Emergency Recall

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus had requested an emergency recall of Parliament after Bagbin’s initial adjournment on October 22.

However, when the House reconvened on November 7, the MPs failed to show up, and no business order was presented.

NDC’s Response

Cassiel Ato Forson, Leader of the NDC caucus, explained that his side was present at the Business Committee meeting but NPP MPs didn’t show up.

-BY Daniel Bampoe