Protozoa Appeals For Suhum Residents’ Votes, Pledges To Deliver

Frank Asiedu Bekoe aka Protozoa with Samira Bawumia

In a passionate appeal to the people of Suhum, NPP Parliamentary candidate Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, has urged residents to entrust him with their votes in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

Protozoa, who is running on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, has pledged to deliver on his campaign promises, particularly in the areas of education and development.

Speaking at a mini campaign rally in honor of the Second Lady, Hajia Samira Bawumia at Suhum – Nankese, Protozoa emphasized that a vote for him and the NPP is a vote for progress and continuity, highlighting the party’s flagship Free Senior High School (Free SHS) program.

He described the program as a transformative policy that has lifted financial burdens from families across Ghana, enabling hundreds of thousands of students to access secondary education.

Empowering Marginalized Communities

Protozoa also praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s efforts in improving the lives of head porters, or “kayayei,” through vocational training, jobs, and housing solutions.

He noted that the construction of hostels for kayayei in urban centers like Accra demonstrates the NPP’s commitment to empowering marginalized communities.

A Call to Action

Protozoa concluded his message with a direct appeal to voters: “Give me the mandate to represent Suhum in Parliament, and I will deliver on my promises. Give Dr. Bawumia the mandate as president, and together, we will build on what has already been achieved, making Free SHS and other transformative policies accessible to every Ghanaian.”

Second Lady

Samira Bawumia, is on a mission to rally votes for her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December elections.

She’s been actively campaigning across the country, seeking support from various communities.

Addressing the residents, chiefs and Muslims community, she made a passionate appeal to them to vote for her husband.

Her message was clear: voting for Dr. Bawumia and Protozoa would bring more development to the constituency.

Samira Bawumia emphasized the importance of rewarding her husband with votes for his dedication to the country’s progress.

She highlighted the NPP’s achievements, particularly in education, and urged the community to support the party’s continued efforts.

BY Daniel Bampoe