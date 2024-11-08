Equatorial Guinea Sexy Boss Fired Over Leaked Videos

Baltasar Engonga

Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has sacked Baltasar Engonga, Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), amid a shocking sex scandal involving high-profile figures.

Engonga’s dismissal was formalized under Decree 118/2024, citing “irregularities committed in the exercise of his functions” and “inappropriate family and social conduct”.

The scandal unfolded after authorities discovered over 400 explicit videos on Engonga’s office computer during a fraud investigation.

These videos allegedly featured Engonga in intimate encounters with multiple married women, including the wife of the Inspector General of Police, the sister of President Obiang, and wives of about 20 ministers.

The revelations have left several influential families and officials reeling.

Vice President, Teodoro Nguema swiftly condemned Engonga’s actions, emphasizing that “sexual relations in offices are prohibited”.

The Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into Engonga’s conduct, potentially leading to charges of endangering public health.

In response to the scandal, the Senate has passed a law regulating public officials’ behavior and social media use.

To prevent similar incidents, cameras have been installed in government offices, and all officials involved in the scandal have been suspended.

New Leadership

Zenón Obiang Obiang Avomo has taken over as the new Director General of ANIF, replacing Engonga.

This development aims to restore integrity and trust in the agency.

Consequences and Reactions

The scandal has sparked widespread outrage, with many citizens demanding accountability.

BY Daniel Bampoe