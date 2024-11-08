Otto Addo Names Squad To Face Angola… Dumps Partey

Otto Addo

Ghana coach, Otto Addo, announced his 25-man squad yesterday for the decisive AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger.=

The squad features key players from Europe’s top leagues but notably excludes team captain Thomas Partey, despite the Arsenal midfielder being fit for selection.

Otto Addo’s decision to drop Partey has stirred speculation, especially after Partey expressed his availability following his absence from the double-header against Sudan in October.

Monaco defender Mohammed Salisu will also miss the matches after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 2-0 loss to Sudan last month.

However, Lorient defender Nathaniel Adjei returns to the squad, having recovered from an injury that kept him out of previous call-ups.

Premier League stars Mohammed Kudus, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo, and Fatawu Issahaku are all set to play pivotal roles as Ghana fights to keep their AFCON qualification hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Osman and Joseph Paintsil make their return to the national team after both missed the Sudan games due to injuries.

The squad also include three Ghana Premier League players Nations FC’s Razak Simpsom, Samartex defender Isaac Afful and Emmanuel Antwi of Asante Kotoko.

Ghana must secure wins in both fixtures and hope for Sudan’s missteps to qualify for the tournament in Morocco, making these final qualifiers a high-stakes test for Addo’s side.