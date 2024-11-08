Footgolf Herald 8th Captain One Golf

Pius Ayeh Appiah

Organisers of the annual Captain One Golf Society major championship have mentioned that the eighth edition of the championship will have a footgolf competition as a curtain-raiser for the annual event.

Footgolf is a precision sport, a combination of the popular sports of soccer and golf, being more closely related to golf. The rules largely correspond to the rules of golf.

President and founder of Captain One Golf Society, Pius Ayeh Appiah, explained that the inclusion of footgolf was to make participants have a relaxed atmosphere before the main competition.

He said the footgolf event would be held at the Obuasi Golf Club on Friday, January 17, 2025, and would be open to golfers and non-golfers who would want to try some kicks.

The Captain One Golf Society President, who also doubles as the chairperson for the organising committee, explained that the eighth major championship would be played on two courses, adding “our event is gaining momentum, and we do not want it to just be a golf event.

“Therefore, we have decided to make a few changes so day one of the competition, which is January 18, 2025, will be held at the Obuasi Golf Club while day two which is January 19, 2025, will also be held at the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.”

He also mentioned that up for grabs is GH¢12,000 in cash or voucher depending on whether the overall winner is a professional golfer or an amateur golfer.

Competition Secretary for Captain One Golf Society, Solomon Harbey, also added that registration for the eighth major was pegged at GH¢500 and GH¢450 for male and female non-members of the society respectively.

He, however, noted that members of the society were required to register at a fee of GH¢450 and GH¢400 for male and female golfers respectively, while junior golfers would be allowed to participate for free.

He noted that the registration was for the two-day competition.

Captain One Golf Society is a society made up of golfers and non-golfers with the sole aim of developing the game of golf at the grassroots level through the Captain One Kids Project.

The eighth major championship is sponsored by the Obuasi Golf Club, Royal Golf Club, Mosak Photography, Industrial Procurement Services, RK Cliste, Flo-Polo Designs, Servaco PPS, Run on Time Engineering, 3K Logistics and Construction, and Smart Procurement and Logistics.

From The Sport Desk