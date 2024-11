Businessman Kennedy Agyepong, widely known as Kenpong, was among a high-powered delegation of Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials who mourned with former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi at the Lashibi Funeral Home, Accra yesterday.

The delegation was present to help the former Ghana football chief bid his (Nyantakyi) mother in-law, Mrs. Rebecca Efua Kyirboaba Agbeko Nee Querte-Mensah, who passed on to eternity few months ago, farewell. She was 71.