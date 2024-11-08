Guinness Ghana DJ Awards Tomorrow

DJ Vyrusky

This year’s edition of the annual Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, which is in its 12th year, will take place this Saturday at the Palms Convention Centre, La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

The awards is being organised to honour the country’s hardworking and dedicated disc jockeys (DJs) who promoted Ghanaian culture through music and skilfully played music to entertain music lovers in Ghana and other parts of the world.

Produced by Merqury Republic Events, the awards ceremony is expected to be attended by music stakeholders, radio and television presenters, DJs as well as music fans.

Over the past 11 years, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards has been recognised as a platform that discovers, empowers and rewards DJs while also acknowledging the influential role DJs play in shaping music trends and fostering community spirit.

Themed “United by Music,” the event promises to be more enthralling by bringing together DJs across Ghana and Africa to make the event memorable.

DJs and artistes billed to rock the stage are poised to give music lovers and fans an enthralling experience in the build-up to the main event this Saturday.

The event would also witness live stage performances from DJs nominated in the DJ of the Year category, among others.

The DJs include DJ Virusky, DJ Lord OTB, AD DJ, TMSK DJ, DJ Millzy, DJ Loft and a host of others.

DJ Lord OTB won the ultimate prize as the Guinness Ghana DJ of the Year in 2023.

The 2024 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards is powered by Smirnoff and also sponsored by Electroland Ghana Limited (EGL), Korba, Franko Trading Enterprise, Compu-Ghana, Ezzy Grab GH, Whatsup TV, Dennis Pizza and the Ghana Library Authority.

By George Clifford Owusu