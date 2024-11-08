Nadia Buari Premieres ‘Forever In A Night’

Nadia Buari

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has made a highly anticipated comeback with her new film, “Forever In A Night” which premieres tomorrow, Saturday, November 9 at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall.

After a significant hiatus, she is ready to captivate audiences with a compelling storyline and a star-studded cast.

Stonebwoy’s inclusion in the movie adds another layer of excitement and intrigue to the project.

His powerful vocals and charismatic presence are sure to enhance the overall storytelling and creates a memorable viewing experience.

The film explores the life of a woman who seems to have it all, only to have her world shattered in a single night.

With its intense plot and top-notch production, “Forever In A Night” is set to be a major cinematic event.

The movie features a talented ensemble cast, including Nadia Buari, Godwin Namboh, Samera Buari, Queenstar Anaafi, and Fred Sarpong.

Fans and movie enthusiasts can look forward to the grand premiere of “Forever In A Night” produced by John N. Okwugo and directed by Jameel Buari on November 9, 2024, at the Accra Mall and West Hills Mall in Greater Accra.