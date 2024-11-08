Mahama Is Worst Performing President In Ghana’s Fourth Republic- Bawumia

In a scathing critique, New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has branded John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, as the worst performing president in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

This biting assessment was made during Dr. Bawumia’s address to party faithful at Manso Adubia as part of his Ashanti Regional tour.

Citing former President John Mahama’s dismal record in key areas, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the former president’s shortcomings in job creation, Industrialization, Road Infrastructure, and Health Infrastructure.

These criticisms come as Dr. Bawumia seeks to differentiate himself from Mahama in the run-up to Ghana’s 2024 presidential elections.

As the NPP’s 2024 flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia’s victory is historic, marking the first time an incumbent Vice-President has been selected through a competitive primary process

His win is seen as a significant breakthrough for the party, potentially dispelling perceptions of the NPP as an “Akan Party.”

However, Dr. Bawumia faces challenges in reconciling his economic assertions from the 2016 elections with the current economic realities.

BY Daniel Bampoe