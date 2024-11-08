Mahama Slams Akufo-Addo For Unveiling Statue

Former President John Mahama has criticized President Akufo-Addo for unveiling a statue of himself in Sekondi, Western Region, labeling it self-glorification.

John Mahama emphasized leaders should prioritize serving the people over personal recognition.

Background

President Akufo-Addo’s one-day “thank you” tour of the Western Region included unveiling the statue at Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital. Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah hailed the monument as honoring the President’s development initiatives.

Mahama’s Critique

John Mahama at a rally questioned Akufo-Addo’s humility, stating leaders should allow others to praise their achievements rather than seeking personal accolades.

He also criticized Akufo-Addo for receiving honorary degrees while in office, suggesting he should have waited until his term ended.

-BY Daniel Bampoe