Bawumia Urges Presidential Aspirants To Break The 8 After Super Delegates Confab

In a bid to secure the win for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 2024 presidential elections, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is calling on the party leadership and presidential aspirants to remain unified.

The call to action was made after Bawumia won the NPP’s super delegates conference with a staggering 629 votes, representing 71.64% of the total valid votes.

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, came in second place with 132 votes, or 14.30%, while former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%. Agyapong, who ran riot and Dr Bawumia and Alan have both qualified for the NPP’s presidential primaries scheduled for November 4.

Speaking to journalists at his residence, Bawumia expressed his appreciation for the party’s confidence in him but stressed the importance of unity amongst the aspirants. He stated, “The main event is December 2024, and as we all work together, we have to keep in mind that what we are working towards is a win in December 2024.”

Bawumia emphasized that any disunity amongst the aspirants would scuttle the party’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential elections.

He called on the party’s leadership to put aside their differences and focus on winning the elections, saying, “This will require a lot of unity amongst ourselves and amongst all the flagbearer hopefuls.

It is very important that as we go on this journey towards December 2024, we don’t have cracks in our ranks. We have to all work together and not destroy this very important unity that we have.”

As the NPP heads towards its presidential primaries in November, it is hoped that the call for unity will be heeded to by all aspirants to ensure a resounding win in the next presidential elections.

By Vincent Kubi