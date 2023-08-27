Kennedy Agyapong Defeats Alan For 2nd In NPP Super Delegates Conference

Kennedy Agyapong

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) held its highly anticipated Super Delegates Conference today across the country, where key party members voted to select their preferred candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

Surprising results came showed that Kennedy Agyapong had emerged as the first runner-up, while Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen fell short of securing the second spot after Vice President Bawumia. Disappointingly, Apraku received zero votes.

In a closely contested battle, Kennedy Agyapong managed to secure an impressive 132 votes, positioning himself as a strong contender within the party’s hierarchy.

His significant support demonstrates the considerable influence he holds among party members across the nation.

However, even though Kennedy Agyapong was successful in his bid for the second-place position, it was Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who emerged as the clear frontrunner, as he garnered overwhelming 629 votes.

Bawumia’s remarkable support indicates the party’s confidence in his leadership capabilities and his potential to lead the NPP to victory in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, widely seen as one of the frontrunners in the race, secured 95 votes.

The relatively lower number of votes obtained by Kyerematen is a setback for his campaign and may prompt him to reevaluate his strategies moving forward.

Senior party officials, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and Kwadwo Poku, secured 6 and 3 votes, respectively, signaling their significant standing within the party. Additionally, Joe Ghartey also obtained four votes in recognition of his contribution to the party.

Afriyie Akoto, known for his extensive experience in the agricultural sector, received 36 votes, positioning him as a potential candidate of choice for those who value his expertise in that field. Akoto had the highest number of billboards planting across the country instead of planting for food.

The Super Delegates Conference, which was conducted in adherence to the party’s internal voting procedures, was marked by an enthusiastic turnout and an intensive campaign from all candidates in recent weeks.

The event generated substantial interest throughout the nation, as party members eagerly awaited the outcomes of this critical decision-making process.

With Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia securing an overwhelming majority of votes, the NPP’s focus now rests on rallying behind him and mobilizing supporters as the party gears up for the forthcoming presidential elections.

By Vincent Kubi