NPP Holds Run-Off For Agyarko, Addai-Nimoh On Saturday

Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold a run-off on September 2, 2023 for former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and former Energy Minister Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko.

This is as a result of the two candidates getting nine votes each in the Super Delegates Conference held on Saturday August 26, 2023 which left them in a tie for Number 5 position.

The party had sought to elect five out of the ten aspirants for the November 4, 2023 Presidential Primaries but the two candidates could not be separated by the votes amassed after the conference.

Chair of the Elections Committee of the NPP, Rev Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, said “we had made all our regulations in totality looking at all relevant possibilities,” and added that a tiebreaker was nothing new.

The four candidates cleared for the next stage of selecting a flagbearer are Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Dr Afriyie Owusu Akoto.

By Vincent Kubi