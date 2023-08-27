Apraku Gets 0% In NPP Super Delegates Conference

Former Minister of Regional Cooperation and NEPAD, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, failed to secure any vote during today’s Super Delegates Conference by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect a flagbearer.

The event sought to select the five flagbearer aspirants that would take part in the November 4 Presidential Primaries.

Dr Apraku was seeking to be among the five having contested in previous presidential race in the NPP.

However, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia received the highest percentage of valid votes, and all the other aspirants received at least few votes except Dr Apraku making him to drop out of the race.

The last NPP Presidential election in 2014, Dr Apraku drppoed out at the first round with the likes of Francis Addai-Nimoh and Joe Ghartey running past him.

However this time Joe Ghartey couldn’t also qualified for the second round securing just four votes only with one vote from his home region of Western region which is perhaps coming from him.

It is worth noting that Dr Apraku came third in the 1998 presidential primaries of the ruling party, behind current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and eventual winner John Agyekum Kufuor, who went on to be President.

Dr Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, and Dr Afriyie Akoto are those with the tickets for the final round of selection in November, while a run-off will be held between Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh, who both received nine votes, on Saturday, September 2.

Whoever wins that vote would compete with former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

By Vincent Kubi