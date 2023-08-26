Bawumia Floors Alan, Ken, Others In NPP Super Delegates Confab

In a landslide victory, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as the clear winner from the super delegates conference of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The conference, which saw the participation of 10 presidential aspirants with delegates across the country, showcased the overwhelming support for Dr. Bawumia among party members.

With an astounding 629 votes, Dr. Bawumia secured a staggering 67.9% of the total votes, cementing his position as the front-runner in the NPP’s presidential race. This victory not only highlights the popularity of Dr. Bawumia within the party but also places him in a strong position for the upcoming delegates elections in November.

Coming in second place was Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who garnered a respectable 132 votes, representing 14.3% of the total votes. Agyapong’s strong showing demonstrates his ability to rally support within the NPP, although he still falls significantly behind Dr. Bawumia.

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen claimed the third position with 95 votes, representing 10.3% of the total votes. Kyerematen’s performance in the conference showcases his reduced influence within the party.

In fourth place is Owusu Afriye Akoto, who managed to secure 40 votes, representing 4.3% of the total votes. Although Akoto’s support is not as substantial as the top three aspirants, his presence in the conference signifies his commitment to the NPP and his determination to contribute to its success.

Rounding up the top five is Francis Addai Nimo and Boakye Agyarko, who received 9 votes each, representing a mere 0.09% of the total votes.

Despite his relatively low vote count, Nimo’s participation in the conference reinforces the NPP’s commitment to an inclusive electoral process.

Unfortunately, Boakye Agyarko trailed behind with just 9 votes, also representing 0.09% of the total votes.

While Agyarko’s support was modest, it remains a testament to the diversity of perspectives within the NPP, emphasizing the party’s dedication to democratic values.

With Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s resounding victory in the super delegates conference, it is evident that he has established himself as the frontrunner and the favoured candidate of the NPP members.

The results reflect the confidence the party has in his leadership and his ability to lead them to victory in the upcoming general elections.

As the campaign season heats up, all eyes will be on Dr. Bawumia and his competitors as they strive to secure the NPP’s ticket for the highest office in the land.

