NPP Super Delegates Confab: Bawumia Tops Bono Region

Thirty-eight delegates (38) from Bono Region have voted in the national super delegate conference to elect five out of 10 aspirants to further go into another contest on 4, November 2023 to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 elections.

Out of the 38 delegates from the region, the regional chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC absented himself from the voting process citing personal sentiments.

Thus, 37 delegates at the time of writing this report have started casting their votes.

They constitute six Members of Parliament from the region, the regional minister, constituency chairmen, a founding member, and the regional executives.

At the end of voting, the Bono Regional Electoral Officer Samuel Asifiri-Young Gugisberg declared the election results for Bono Region as, Kennedy Agyemang 5, Alankyeremang 2, Joe Ghartey 0, Kojo Poku 0, Afriyie Akoto 2, Kwabena Agyepong 0, Adae Nimo 0, Konadu Apraku 0, Boakye Agyako 0 and Mahamadu Bawumia 28. Total valid votes cast 37. No spoil ballot was recorded.

By Daniel Dayee