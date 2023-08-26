Bawumia Sweeps NPP Super Delegates Votes In North East, Bono, Accra

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as the clear winner in the Super Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), securing an astounding 100% victory in the North East Region.

The North East Region is the home region of the Vice President, making this victory even more significant for him. However, the conference was not without controversy, as earlier in the day, the camp of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of Bawumia’s main rivals, threatened to challenge the results from the region.

Their concerns stemmed from delegates allegedly showing their ballots after casting their votes, which is against the party’s rules.

A polling station agent at the Nalerigu Senior High School, where the elections took place, was even assaulted for raising objections to this behaviour.

Despite the turmoil, the provisional results revealed that Vice President Bawumia secured a flawless 100% victory in the North East Region.

This resounding win is expected to bolster his chances of becoming the NPP’s flagbearer for the upcoming general elections.

Other provisional results indicated that Dr Bawumia has taken the lead in the race for the NPP ticket.

In the Greater Accra Region, the Vice President garnered an impressive 36 votes, while Ken Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen trailed with 15 and 14 votes, respectively.

Similarly, in the Bono Region, Dr Bawumia garnered 28 votes, leaving the former Trade Minister with four votes and Mr Agyapong with just 2.

These provisional results highlight the growing support for Vice President Bawumia among party delegates and indicate the strong momentum he has gained in his bid for the NPP’s flagbearer position. As the Super Delegates Conference progresses, all eyes will be on the next regions to see if Bawumia can maintain or build upon his current lead.

By Vincent Kubi