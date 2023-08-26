NPP Special Delegates Confab: Bawumia Tops Greater Accra

The NPP special delegates congress has ended at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down.

Officials of the EC as well as agents for the aspirants began sorting at 1: 00 p.m. immediately after the votes were cast.

In the Greater Accra Region, where only 72 special delegates voted at the YMCA centre.

Kennedy Agyapong obtained 14 votes, Alan Kyerematen had 15 votes while Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia obtained 36 votes

The rest are Joe Gharte, 0, Akoto Afriyie 3, Kojo Poku 0 and Kwabena Agyapong 1, Francis Addai Nimoh obtained 1 while Apraku had 0 and Boakye Agyarko had 1.

At the party’s headquarters where 202 delegates were expected to cast their ballot Vice President Bawumia, had 107, Kennedy Agyapong had 32, Alan obtained 25 votes cast, Joe Ghartey, 1, Kojo Poku, 0, Owusu Afriyie had 2 and Kwabena Agyapong 3.

Francis Addia Nimoh obtained 6 votes Konadu Apraku, 0, Boakye Agyarko, 0.

By Ebenezer Amponsah