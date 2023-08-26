Ken Agyapong Cries Foul, Threatens Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

In a fit of rage, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, one of the 10 flagbearer aspirants in the ongoing Super Delegates’ Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stormed out of the voting center at University of Cape Coast in the Central Region.

Agyapong allegedly received reports that his agent in the Upper West Region had been chased out, which provoked his anger.

He accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also one of the aspirants, of being complicit in the incident.

Agyapong expressed his frustration on the phone, stating that he would challenge President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, promising a “showdown.”

Earlier, Agyapong had visited the University of Cape Coast (UCC) to cast his ballot in the Super Delegates Conference. He had promised to keep his cool and avoid causing any confusion. However, his reaction to the news of his agent allegedly being chased out suggested otherwise.

Agyapong had also pledged to secure at least 80 percent of the votes in the Central Region.

He expressed confidence that the delegates in the region would honour and reward him for his hard work and commitment, ensuring his victory in the Super Delegates Conference.

Agyapong stated that the region would provide him with the necessary push to make it into the top five flagbearers for the November 4 Presidential Primary of the ruling party.

Despite his outburst, Agyapong expressed satisfaction with the organization of the event.

By Vincent Kubi