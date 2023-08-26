‘We’ll invalidate North East results’

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah

The campaign manager for the NPP’s flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kyeremanten, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah has said his Presidential aspirant and team will push for the cancellation of the entire Nort East regional votes following an alleged assault on one of his agents in the North East Region.

Speaking in an interview with a section of journalists at the party’s headquarters a while ago, he alleged that some electorates in the North East Region have consistently displayed their cast votes to the public which in his view infringes on the rules and requirements of the party hence calling for the invalidation of the entire North East regional votes.

“We are bringing it to the public notice that the Kyerematen team will move for the invalidation of the entire North East Region results”.

The rules are been infringed upon with impunity when our agent who is supposed to protect our interest protested, he was assaulted. That is why I am saying that the votes in the North have been contaminated.

“The rules showed that any ballot that is shown is invalid so if you are voting systematically and showing it systematically and the EC are looking on, and the police are looking on and our agents are assaulted for protesting then it is grounds enough to reject the entire results”, he added.

In his view, the ongoing exercise is aimed at selecting 5 out of 10 aspirants to contest for the party’s flagbearer position and not an attempt to secure victory for any individual.

He, therefore, described individuals pursuing such an agenda as “demonstrating their emptiness”.

“There is nothing about victory in this, what it is that the party is peacefully selecting 5 people who will go to the true election. There is only one true election, Nov. 4”

He also asked the Vice-President and his team to act immediately as people disregard the rules of the elections with impunity.

To begin to assault agents at this time and to flout the rules with impunity means that the President, his Excellency, the party leadership who are in charge of the elections and the Vice-president faction need to act.

He alleged that the agent was in the hospital and had reported the case to the police while his team was working to furnish the public with adequate information in due time.

By Ebenezer Amponsah