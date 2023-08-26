NPP Super Delegates Conference: Akufo—Addo Casts Ballot

President Akufo-Addo was the first to cast his votes at the NPP headquarters at Asylum Down in the ongoing Super Delegates Conference Accra as part of the process to select five presidential aspirants to contest the party’s primaries on November 4

The President who arrived at 9:05 cast his votes at 9: 11 am in an interview with the journalists commended the Electoral Commission for the organisation so far

The President who also described the process as competitive still reiterated his decision not to endorse any candidates but said it was the decision of the delegates to choose their preferred candidates

Touching on the economy, he assured Ghanaians that despite the challenges the economy particularly as a result of the global challenge, he was still optimistic that the economy would rebound

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is number ten on the ballot also cast his votes at 10:27

Dr. Bawumia clad in a white shirt embossed with an elephant was accompanied by his wife, Samara Baumia

The chief of staff at the Vice President said the Vice President is his preferred candidate while urging the delegates to equally vote for him.

“He is disciplined, knowledgeable and I think, he is the best choice to transform the economy looking at the conditions and where we find ourselves as a country”

He used the opportunity to call on all aspirants to continue to use decorous language as it has started in order not to bring disaffection among members of the party

He said any disaffection would not inure to the benefit of the party.

Other individuals who have also cast their votes apart from the President and the vice-president are the CEO of Ghana National Petroleum Cooperation, Mustapha Hamid, Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asia mah, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botwe.

The rest are Minister for National Security Kan Dapaah, Anthony Abayifah Karbo a former Minister of Education, Dr. Dominic Fobih, Minister for Tourism among several others.

Three aspirants have so far cast their votes as of 11: 13 a.m.

The entire voting exercise could be described as peaceful though scores of people clad in the party’s dress, and paraphernalia have converged at the party’s headquarters as voting is underway.

The 10 aspirants are Alan Kyerematen, former Trade Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Former Agriculture Minister, Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Joe Ghartey, former Railways Minister, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, former NPP General Secretary, Kwadwo Poku, an energy expert, and Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister.

The others are Kofi Konadu Apraku, former Trade Minister, Francis Addai Nimoh, former Member of Parliament for Mampong, and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.