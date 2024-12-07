Bawumia Votes In Walewale, Calls for Peaceful Elections

Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia casting his vote at the Kperiga Presby D/A primary school polling station in the Walewale constituency

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cast his vote at the Kperiga Presby D/A primary school polling station in the Walewale Constituency of the North East Region.

The Kperiga Presby D/A primary school polling station has a total of 657 registered voters while the Walewale Constituency has a total of 88,422 registered voters.

Dr. Bawumia, expressed satisfaction about the electoral process and the calmness at the various polling stations and called on Ghanaians to go out in their numbers and cast their votes.

“Everybody should go out in their numbers and exercise their franchise and ensure that the election is peaceful,” he said.

He said that the NPP will win the December 7 general election adding that the ruling government has implemented policies that has transformed the lives of Ghanaians.

“I must say that by the grace of the almighty God I am hopeful NPP is winning this election. I believe our message has been well received and in the end when the ballots are counted NPP and its parliamentary candidates will be victorious,” he said.

The North East Region consist of six constituencies namely Bunkpurugu, Chereponi, Nalerigu, Walewale, Yagaba-Kubori, Yunyoo.

The governing NPP currently holds Chereponi, Walewale, Yagaba-Kubori, Yunyoo seats while the opposition NDC holds Bunkpurugu and Nalerigu seats.

Dr. Kabiru Tiah Mahama for NPP and Abdallah Abubakari of the NDC will battle for the Walewale seat the hometown of the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the last elections in 2020, the NPP parliamentary candidate, Lariba Zuweira Abudu polled 32,294 votes, representing 51.2% while the NDC parliamentary candidate, Abdallah Abubakari obtained 30,615 votes, representing 48.6%.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale