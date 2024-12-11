Bawumia’s Acceptance Of Defeat Prevented Chaos In Ghana– KSM

Renowned Ghanaian comedian and social commentator Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has commended Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his pivotal role in maintaining peace after the 2024 general elections.

In a YouTube video, KSM highlighted how Dr Bawumia’s swift acceptance of defeat helped to ease tensions and prevent potential chaos in Ghana.

He noted that both major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), had the capacity to monitor election results in real-time.

As the results increasingly favoured the NDC, rumours and suspicions about delays from the Electoral Commission (EC) began to stir unrest.

KSM explained that Dr Bawumia’s concession came at a critical moment, calming fears and stabilizing the situation.

“Rumours started coming in—‘Why haven’t we heard from the EC? Are they trying to rig?’ Those perceptions can be dangerous. So when Bawumia came out to concede, it calmed tensions just in time,” KSM remarked.

He emphasized that the Vice President’s decision averted what could have been “very uncomfortable moments in Ghana,” allowing the country to move forward peacefully.

The Electoral Commission officially declared John Dramani Mahama as president-elect on December 9. Mahama secured victory with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total votes cast.