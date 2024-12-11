Agenda 111 Hospital Theft: Police Arrest 4, Contractor Runs Away

In a significant breakthrough, the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Awutu Bereku community, has arrested four individuals for allegedly stealing building materials meant for the construction of the Agenda 111 Hospital in the Central Region.

The arrests were made on December 10, 2024, following the interception of a man-diesel truck loaded with assorted building materials.

According to police reports, the truck, with registration number GT 8715-Z, was driven by one of the suspects, Kwabena Ayamba.

Investigations revealed that the suspects were contracted by the project contractor to transport the materials from the Agenda 111 project site to Tema.

However, it appears that the suspects had other plans, leading to their arrest and subsequent detention.

The Ghana Police Service has been working tirelessly to maintain law and order in the country, particularly in the wake of the recent elections.

The police are now working to apprehend the contractor who allegedly hired the suspects.

Efforts are underway to bring the contractor to justice, and the police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

BY Daniel Bampoe