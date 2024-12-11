NDC Youth Ransack Somanya Fertilizer Warehouse

Godswill Komla Glanti

In a shocking turn of events, a fertilizer warehouse in Yilo Krobo Municipal of the Eastern Region, was stormed by NDC party thugs, who made off with over 50 bags of fertilizer.

The brazen act of thievery has sent shockwaves through the community, with many condemning the incident as a clear case of politicization of food security.

According to reports, the thugs, allegedly affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), attacked the MoFA Agric Director for Lower Manya Krobo, Godswill Komla Glanti, and locked up offices to fertilizer warehouses.

The incident occurred at the Akutunya warehouse, where the thieves claimed they had the power to loot, citing the recent change in government.

The Department of Agriculture, Yilo Krobo, has responded swiftly to the incident, assuring farmers that the department is non-partisan and committed to serving their needs.

In a statement, the department denied allegations that the fertilizer distribution exercise had been politicized, emphasizing that registration for farmers was ongoing and required only a Ghana card and Voter’s ID.

The department also revealed that certain individuals had been exploiting the fertilizer distribution process, diverting supplies meant for farmers to private homes and stores, allegedly belonging to high-ranking members of the ruling party.

This information, the department claimed, was calculated to bring mistrust between farmers and the department’s staff.

The New Somanya warehouse, a central hub for fertilizer distribution, has been targeted by thieves, with vehicles without registration posing as distributors.

However, the department has assured that each trip collected from the center is accounted for and can be traced to the farmer in the respective districts.

The looting of the Akutunya warehouse has been reported to the police, with the department confirming that they had invited the police to prevent further looting.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for an end to the politicization of food security.

BY Daniel Bampoe