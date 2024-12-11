Police Arrest 107 Suspects In Post-Election Violence

Grace Ansah-Akrofi

In the wake of the recent elections, the Ghana Police Service has arrested 107 suspects in connection with post-election violence.

This move is part of efforts to maintain law and order and ensure a peaceful post-election period in Ghana.

According to ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, head of the public affairs directorate, the police have recorded a series of incidents in three regions: Greater Accra, Eastern, and Bono regions.

These incidents include a massing up of people at the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority and the GNPC engineers department, which were also attacked.

However, swift intervention by the police and military has brought the situation under control.

The police service is working closely with the Ghana Armed Forces to restore peace and stability in the affected regions.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi has called on the general public to have confidence and trust in the election security task force, ensuring peace and order, and allowing citizens to go about their daily duties without fear.

On December 9, 2024, the police arrested 89 people in connection with election violence.

Additionally, on December 10, 2024, 8 people were arrested for vandalizing the Metro Mass Workshop in Sunyani.

However, the recent spate of violence has raised concerns about the need for leniency in post-election violence.

Civil Society Organizations have warned against leniency, emphasizing the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.

In related news, the police have also arrested nine people for burning the EC office at Ayensuano.

The police service is urging the public to remain calm and to report any incidents of violence or unrest to the authorities.

BY Daniel Bampoe