Akufo-Addo, Mahama Meet At Jubilee House, Pledge Smooth Transition

In a historic meeting at Jubilee House, President Nana Akufo-Addo and President-Elect John Dramani Mahama put aside their political differences and pledged to work together to ensure a smooth transition of power.

The meeting, which took place on December 11, 2024, marked a significant moment in Ghana’s democratic journey.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the meeting was a demonstration of the spirit of unity and respect that binds Ghanaians together, regardless of political affiliations.

“As leaders, our ultimate responsibility is to serve the people of Ghana, and ensure a seamless transition for the benefit of our beloved nation,” he said.

The two leaders discussed critical national matters and reaffirmed their commitment to working together to preserve the peace, stability, and progress that Ghana continues to enjoy. President Akufo-Addo assured President-Elect Mahama of his full support for the transition process, stating that he had brought him to Jubilee House earlier than scheduled to assure him of his cooperation.

The meeting was a marked departure from the heated exchanges that characterized the campaign season. Instead, the atmosphere was warm and cooperative, with both leaders expressing their commitment to putting the interests of Ghana first.

President-Elect Mahama, who was accompanied by his transition team, expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his graciousness in congratulating him on his electoral victory.

He also praised the President for his willingness to work together to ensure a smooth transition.

The meeting was a significant step towards consolidating Ghana’s democratic credentials.

The country has a reputation for peaceful transfers of power, and the meeting between President Akufo-Addo and President-Elect Mahama reinforced this reputation.

The meeting between President Akufo-Addo and President-Elect Mahama was a testament to the maturity of Ghana’s democracy. Despite their political differences, the two leaders were able to put the interests of the country first and work towards a common goal.

BY Daniel Bampoe