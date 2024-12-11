Akufo-Addo Reiterates Directive On Official Vehicles For Outgoing Ministers, Appointees

In a move aimed at promoting accountability and responsible management of state resources, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated a directive prohibiting outgoing Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, and other political appointees from acquiring official government vehicles.

This directive, first issued in 2020 at the conclusion of the President’s first term, remains in full effect as his second and final term comes to an end.

The directive is a departure from the convention adopted by past administrations, which allowed appointees to acquire one official saloon vehicle through valuation by the State Transport Company Ltd.

However, President Akufo-Addo has made it clear that this practice will not be applicable under his administration.

The directive applies to all Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers, Special Assistants, Special Aides to the President and Vice President, and other political appointees, including those serving as Chairpersons or Members of Statutory Boards and Corporations.

These individuals are required to return all government vehicles in their possession to the Chief Director of the relevant Ministries no later than Friday, January 3, 2025.

This move is part of President Akufo-Addo’s efforts to ensure that state resources are managed responsibly and that the country’s assets are protected.

The directive also underscores the President’s commitment to accountability and transparency in governance.

–BY Daniel Bampoe