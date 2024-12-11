We’re Back To Where We Began In 2017- Akufo-Addo To Mahama

“We’re back to where we began…in 2017, it was the same venue and we were in reverse positions” – these were the words of President Nana Akufo-Addo as he welcomed President-elect John Dramani Mahama to the Jubilee House, marking the beginning of the transition process.

The two leaders, who have a long history of political rivalry, shared a hearty laugh as they put aside their differences and got down to business.

The meeting was a significant moment in Ghana’s democratic journey, as it marked the start of a peaceful transfer of power.

President Akufo-Addo, who had earlier congratulated Mahama on his victory, reiterated his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.

John Mahama, who was accompanied by his team, expressed his gratitude to the President for his graciousness and cooperation.

In a gesture that underscored his commitment to women’s empowerment, President Akufo-Addo congratulated Ghana’s first female Vice-President-elect, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, for becoming a “trailblazer for lots of women”.

The transition process is expected to be a collaborative effort, with both sides working together to ensure a seamless handover of power.

