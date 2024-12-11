EC To Address Uncollated Votes In 4 Constituencies In Eastern Region

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has taken a significant step towards ensuring the integrity of the electoral process by announcing a collation of results in four constituencies in the Eastern Region.

The affected constituencies – Akwatia, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, and Nsawam Adoagyiri – will have their results recollated on Wednesday, December 11, at the Koforidua SECTECH, starting at 10 a.m.

This move comes after EC Chairperson Jean Mensa revealed that votes from nine out of the country’s 276 constituencies remain uncollated, due to disruptions caused by political party supporters.

The supporters had gathered at EC offices in the affected constituencies, obstructing the collation process.

“We have collated the presidential results from all 16 administrative regions, of which 267 of the 276 constituencies have been captured,” Mensa stated during the official declaration of the presidential results on Monday, December 9.

“However, we have not been able to receive results from nine constituencies because our offices have been besieged by political party supporters, making it impossible to complete the collation process.”

The recollation exercise is part of the EC’s efforts to address the uncollated votes and resolve discrepancies in the electoral process.

The commission has called for cooperation from all stakeholders to facilitate a smooth and transparent exercise.

The EC’s website provides detailed information on the electoral process, including the presidential and parliamentary results, as well as information on voting and registration.

The commission has also established a system for reporting electoral offenses and has encouraged citizens to report any incidents of violence or intimidation.

The outcome of this exercise will be closely watched by all stakeholders, and it is hoped that it will pave the way for a peaceful and transparent conclusion to the 2024 general elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe