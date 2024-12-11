EC Defends Decision To Halt Collation Of Results In Ablekuma North

Samuel Tettey

The Electoral Commission has found itself at the center of a brewing storm, following its decision to temporarily halt the collation of results in the Ablekuma North Constituency.

In a press release issued on December 10, 2024, the Commission explained that its decision was necessitated by the failure of political parties to adhere to the legal requirements governing the collation process.

According to the Commission, the law requires each political party to present two agents to the Collation Centre, and for the collation to be conducted by the Returning Officer and any other officer designated by the Electoral Commission.

However, the Commission noted that political party supporters have been besieging Collation Centres, threatening and physically abusing staff, and destroying property.

The Commission’s Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, revealed that these supporters have also been ordering staff to declare results that are not reflected on the Pink Sheets, under duress.

This has led to the destruction of important documents, including ballot papers and pink sheets, which are crucial in establishing the outcome of the election.

The Commission has expressed its commitment to upholding the laws governing its operations and has called on political parties to withdraw their supporters from the Collation Centres.

It is working closely with the leadership of the Security Agencies and the Political Parties to ensure that the laid-down legal procedures are in place.

The decision to halt the collation process has been met with resistance from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who have accused each other of undermining the will of the people.

The situation has been tense, with supporters of the NDC massing up at the entrance of the Greater Accra EC collation centre, demanding access to the premises and seeking the declaration of the results.

The Electoral Commission has assured the public that it will not hinder the collation of results in the outstanding constituencies and is committed to ensuring that the legal processes are followed in a way that guarantees the choice of the citizens at the polls.

BY Daniel Bampoe