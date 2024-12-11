NPP Party Faithful Rally Behind Bawumia After Election Loss

In a show of solidarity and unwavering support, New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful from various constituencies converged on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s residence, encouraging and pledging their total support to the party’s flagbearer.

This outpouring of loyalty comes on the heels of the recently concluded presidential election, which saw Dr. Bawumia’s bid for the nation’s top seat fall short.

After losing the elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, issued a clarion call for unity and introspection, urging party members to forgo the temptation to assign blame.

Speaking to a large gathering of party faithful who had thronged his residence to commiserate with him, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the importance of healing and collaboration as the party charts a path forward.

“This is not the time for blame games. This is not the time to be leveling accusations and fighting each other. This is the time to unite. Unity is key to achieving our goals. This is the time to reflect on our words and actions, come strongly together, and forge forward as one body with one common goal,” Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

Dr. Bawumia’s appeal comes at a critical juncture for the NPP, a party that has enjoyed significant electoral victories in recent years but now faces the challenge of regrouping after its latest setback.

His message underscored the need to prioritize the collective good over individual grievances, encouraging the rank and file to focus on rebuilding trust and camaraderie within the party.

Expressing profound gratitude to party members across the nation for their support before, during, and after the elections, Dr. Bawumia reaffirmed his commitment to the party’s ideals and its mission to deliver development and prosperity to Ghanaians.

“Your messages of support and encouragement are deeply appreciated; Let us keep the faith and stay strong. We will surely be back,” he remarked.

The gathering at Dr. Bawumia’s residence reflected the resilience and solidarity of NPP supporters, who have rallied behind their leader despite the electoral disappointment.

Many attendees echoed his sentiments, acknowledging the need for a united front to secure the party’s future successes.

In a previous address, Dr. Bawumia had also urged party members to be thankful to God for the numerous achievements by the Akufo-Addo-led administration, highlighting the importance of gratitude and appreciation for the progress made.

-BY Daniel Bampoe