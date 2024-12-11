Police Launch Manhunt For Tepa Warehouse Suspects

Some of the suspects at the warehouse

The Ghana Police Service has declared three individuals wanted in connection with a break-in at a private warehouse and a radio station in Tepa, located in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects have been identified as Akakpo, the Assembly Member for Akwasiase; George, the Assembly Member for Maabang; and Mujeed.

They, along with others, are alleged to have unlawfully entered the warehouse, stealing various items including agricultural spraying machines, bags of fertilisers, and Wellington boots.

Authorities have initiated an operation to apprehend the suspects and ensure they face the full rigours of the law.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke