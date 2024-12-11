Kotoko, Hearts Clash Sunday

FLASHBACK: A scene during a previous clash between Kotoko and Hearts

Ghanaian football giants, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are preparing to reignite their storied rivalry in the first Super Clash of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

The much-anticipated encounter is scheduled for Sunday, December 15, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

This headline fixture, part of Week 13 of the league, promises to be a thrilling showdown as both teams look to make a statement in their campaign.

Asante Kotoko, the hosts, have had a challenging start to the season, managing only one win in their last five matches. Despite their struggles, the Porcupine Warriors are determined to use this high-stakes match to turn their fortunes around and build momentum for the remainder of the season.

On the other hand, Hearts of Oak enter the game with a stronger form, boasting three wins, one draw, and a single loss from their last five outings.

The Phobians, under the guidance of coach Aboubakar Ouattarra, will be aiming to extend their dominance, even as they face the challenge of playing away from home.

Kick-off for the Super Clash is set for 3pm at Baba Yara Stadium.