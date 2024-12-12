International Human Rights Commission congratulates President-Elect John Mahama

International Human Rights Commission (I HRC) congratulates President Elect John Mahama on his historical Election victory.

“The people of Ghana showed full confidence in the wise leadership of my brother H.E John Mahama, ” a statement issued by: Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan

World Chair

International Human Rights Commission. ”

It added “I, being the Chief of the International Human Rights Commission as an intergovernmental organization and on behalf of my Senior Deputy Chairman Excellency Ambassador Zein Abu, congratulate to President Elect and people of Ghana on smooth transition of Governments.

“Democracy won today.”