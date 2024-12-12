DWP Academy Announces Afro Dance Culture 2024

Renowned dance group, Dance With a Purpose (DWP) Academy, has unveiled plans for their highly anticipated Afro Dance Culture 2024, a week-long celebration of dance, fitness, philanthropy, and fashion.

The event will run from Tuesday, December 17, to Monday, December 23, offering an exciting lineup of activities for participants and fans alike.

The festivities kick off on December 17 with a Health and Donation Walk, promoting fitness and community well-being.

From December 18 to 20, dance enthusiasts can participate in workshops held at Untamed Empire from 3 to 7 pm.

The highlight of the event will be the DWP Concert, scheduled for Saturday, December 21, at the Alliance Française Accra, promising electrifying performances and unforgettable moments. On December 22, aspiring dancers will have a chance to audition to join the academy during the final dance class at Untamed Empire.

The grand finale on December 23 will be a runway show at Telande Tea Garden, blending dance and fashion to showcase the latest trends.

With a packed schedule of activities designed to inspire and engage, the Afro Dance Culture 2024 promises to be a unique experience. Whether you’re a dance lover or looking for something fresh this December, this event should be on your calendar.