Prince David Osei Apologises Over Campaign Remarks

Prince David Osei

Actor and vocal supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince David Osei, has issued a heartfelt apology to members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for any offensive remarks he may have made during the election campaign.

In a post shared on his Instagram on December 10, 2024, Prince David Osei acknowledged the NDC’s victory in the 2024 elections and emphasised that both political parties had been focused on winning during the intense campaign period.

He urged Ghanaians, especially supporters of both parties, to move beyond any animosity and work toward unity and peace. In his post, he wrote:

“I deeply apologise if my words during the campaign offended anyone from NDC. We were all focused on winning, but now let’s move forward and live in peace. God bless Ghana.”

The actor’s gesture has been widely praised as a step toward national reconciliation after the divisive election season.

Many have commended him for promoting harmony and encouraging Ghanaians to prioritise peace over political differences.