Deal With NDC Hooligans- NPP To IGP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take immediate action against the lawlessness perpetrated by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country.

This development comes in the wake of the 2024 general elections, which saw the NDC emerging victorious.

According to Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP, the party is deeply concerned about the unfolding lawlessness, particularly the inaction of the Ghana Police Service in most instances.

Justin Frimpong cited several incidents where NDC supporters allegedly attacked and intimidated NPP parliamentary candidates, Electoral Commission (EC) officials, and even police personnel.

The NPP claims that in the Greater Accra region, leading members of the NDC captured and locked up the regional office of the EC, chasing out state security personnel and bringing in party thugs.

This, the NPP alleges, led to the forced declaration of results in favour of the NDC in certain constituencies.

Frimpong listed 13 constituencies where the NPP claims its parliamentary candidates were intimidated and forced to concede, including Ablekuma North, Dome-Kwabenya, Okaikwei Central, and Tema Central.

The NPP is calling on the EC to overturn the “illegal declarations” made in these constituencies.

The party has also expressed disappointment in the leadership of the Police Service, stating that the IGP’s inaction will “forever dent his record.”

The NPP has urged the Police Service to take immediate action to prevent further violence and intimidation.

In a related development, the NPP National Youth Wing has also called on the Police Service to prosecute individuals involved in recent acts of vandalism and destruction of property.

The youth wing emphasized that the non-prosecution of these individuals would create a culture of impunity.

The NPP has resolved not to contest the outcome of the presidential elections but has vowed to challenge the results in the constituencies where they claim intimidation and violence occurred.

The party has called on key stakeholders, including the National Peace Council and the Ghana Bar Association, to condemn the alleged lawlessness and violence perpetrated by the NDC.

BY Daniel Bampoe