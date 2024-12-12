Declare Illegal Seats Null And Void – NPP Tells EC

Justin Kodua Frimpong

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to overturn the declarations made in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidates in 13 constituencies, citing threats, duress, and undemocratic means.

At a press conference addressed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP, the party expressed deep concern over the unfolding lawlessness by leading members of the NDC and their supporters across the country.

Despite the NPP’s concession of defeat in the presidential election, the NDC has been accused of sending thugs to district and regional collation centers to force EC officials to declare results in their favour, even when due processes had not been completed.

In the Greater Accra region, NDC members captured and locked up the regional office of the EC, chasing out state security personnel and taking over the collation process for Okaikwei Central and Ablekuma North constituencies.

The NPP also reported that its parliamentary candidates and EC officials were held at gunpoint or physically assaulted in various constituencies, including Ablekuma North, Dome-Kwabenya, and Tema Central.

The NPP has condemned these actions as “dastardly” and “unacceptable,” stating that they threaten the foundation of Ghana’s democracy and may trigger unrest and insecurity.

The party has also criticized the Ghana Police Service for its inaction, alleging that police personnel were told to “stand down” in some instances, allowing the NDC’s thugs to escalate the violence.

The NPP has resolved not to contest the outcome of the presidential election but has emphasized that it will not accept the NDC’s undemocratic means of declaring parliamentary seats.

The party has called on the EC to take immediate action to overturn the illegal declarations in the 13 affected constituencies.

The NPP has also appealed to key stakeholders, including the National Peace Council, National House of Chiefs, and the Ghana Bar Association, to condemn the NDC’s lawlessness and undemocratic attempts to reverse Ghana’s democratic gains.

The NPP has urged the EC to give effect to the will of the people in the affected constituencies, as expressed on December 7, 2024.

The party has reiterated its commitment to peaceful and democratic means, despite the NDC’s resort to violence and mayhem.

The 13 constituencies affected by the NPP’s call for nullification are:

– *Ablekuma North*

– *Dome-Kwabenya*

– *Okaikwei Central*

– *Tema Central*

– *Ahafo Ano North*

– *Obuasi East*

– *Ahafo Ano South West*

– *Akwatia*

– *Suhum*

– *Fanteakwa North*

– *Nsawam-Adoagyiri*

– *Techiman South*

– *Aowin*

BY Daniel Bampoe