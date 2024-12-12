NDC Hooligans Wreak Havoc On Hajj Secretariat In Tamale

In a brazen display of violence and vandalism, suspected National Democratic Congress (NDC) hooligans descended upon the Hajj Board secretariat in Tamale, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake.

The shocking incident, which occurred earlier today, has sent shockwaves throughout the community and raised concerns about the escalating trend of political thuggery in the country.

According to eyewitnesses, the NDC hoodlums stormed the premises, smashing windows, and ransacking the offices.

The extent of the damage was evident in the state of disarray that greeted visitors to the secretariat.

Several valuable items, including four air conditioners, computers, printers, and a water pump, were stolen.

The vandals also removed electrical wirings and satellite installations, leaving the facility in a state of disrepair.

This incident is not an isolated one.

It is part of a disturbing pattern of violence and intimidation perpetuated by NDC supporters in recent times.

The Ghana Police Service has been criticized for its handling of previous incidents, with many accusing the law enforcement agency of not doing enough to prevent such occurrences.

-BY Daniel Bampoe