Trotro Kills KNUST Student

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) community is in shock and mourning after a third-year Geography student, Afia Dedaa Osae-Atuah, lost her life in a tragic accident involving a commercial vehicle, popularly known as a “Trotro”, in Kumasi.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred when Afia was on her way to repair her laptop.

The Trotro, which was traveling at a high speed, veered off the road and struck her, resulting in fatal injuries.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the Trotro swerving off the road and hitting Afia, who was walking on the sidewalk.

The university community has been left reeling from the news, with many students and faculty members taking to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Afia.

The university’s administration has also released a statement, confirming the incident and offering support to Afia’s family and loved ones.

Afia was described by her peers as a bright and ambitious student, who was passionate about her studies and had a promising future ahead of her.

Her loss has sent shockwaves throughout the university, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

-BY Daniel Bampoe