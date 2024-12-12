GHS Announces Placement Of 2020 Nurses, Midwives

In a significant development, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced the placement schedule for the 2020 batch of nurses and midwives who opted to work with the service.

This move comes after a recent exercise that allowed the nurses and midwives to select their preferred regions for posting.

According to a statement issued by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the selected candidates are expected to report to their respective regions for necessary formalities and postings to health facilities from Monday, December 16th to Friday, December 20th, 2024.

The GHS has also emphasized the need for all selected candidates to undergo pre-employment medical certification at any GHS primary or secondary facility, in line with guidelines for recruitments within the public services.

This development is a culmination of a process that began earlier this year, when the Ministry of Health announced the recruitment of nurses and midwives through its portal.

A total of 6,015 nurses and midwives applied for postings through the portal, and they are now set to be placed in their preferred regions.

The GHS has also set a deadline of Tuesday, December 31st, 2024, for all necessary processes to be completed, and for assumption of duty reports to be submitted to the Director of Human Resources.

This will enable the candidates to start work on January 2nd, 2025.

The placement of these nurses and midwives is a significant boost to the country’s healthcare system, which has been facing challenges in recent times.

The GHS has been working to address these challenges, and this development is a major step in the right direction.

It is worth noting that the GHS has been proactive in addressing the needs of healthcare professionals in the country.

Earlier this year, the service announced the recruitment of nurses and midwives, and also provided guidelines for the recruitment process.

The placement of the 2020 batch of nurses and midwives is a welcome development, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s healthcare system.

BY Daniel Bampoe