Bawumia’s ‘It Is Possible’ Gains Grounds

The ‘It Is Possible’ campaign slogan of the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has almost become a catchphrase for key holders in the country.

This has become evident in his meetings with stakeholders on his campaign tour across the length and breadth of the country.

Almost everywhere he goes, people meet and greet him with chants of ‘It Is Possible’ and he responds with same.

Key among them are his stakeholders meetings with Chiefs, Imams, Pastors and opinion leaders in various communities he visits.

Apart from offering him their prayers and well-wishes, almost all the time, what is on the lips of these stakeholders is their confidence in Bawumia’s ‘Bold Solutions’ and ‘Possibilities’ campaign messages and thus cannot help but join the fray in chanting the slogan ‘It Is Possible’ whilst commending the NPP government’s Free Senior High School Policy.

Today was no exception when he took his campaign to the Ayawaso West Wuogon, Madina and Adenta constituencies in the Greater Accra region where the Chief of Mempeasem, Nii Obodai Torgbor Apau, was full of praise for Dr Bawumia for his achievements as Vice President and the NPP administration for the many projects undertaken.

At a stakeholders meeting, the Flagbearer said his administration would manufacture and export solar panels for electricity generation to aid in reducing the cost of electricity in the country.

He reiterated his pledge to generate additional 2,000 megawatts of solar power in the first-four years of his administration, which would reduce the cost of electricity by 60 per cent.

He reiterated his resolve to introduce electric buses into the country’s transport system, which would reduce the cost of transportation by 40 per cent.

“By the close of this year, we ‘ll receive 100 electric buses for piloting in the Greater Accra Region before we expand it to the other regions,” Dr Bawumia assured.

The event brought together the Clergy, Imams, Chiefs and Queen Mothers as well as opinion leaders in the constituency.

The stakeholders appealed to the politicians, political parties and all interest groups in this year’s elections to engage in policy-based campaigns to maintain the country’s peace and harmony.

Dr Bawumia highlighted some of the policy interventions outlined in the NPP’s 2024 Election Manifesto including plans to provide free tertiary education for persons with disabilities (PWDs), give a quota of government’s recruitment of workers to PWDs, codify the lines of succession of the chieftaincy institution, while driver’s licence would be valid for 10 years and renewed every five years, instead of the current five years validity period and renewable every two years.

He also emphasised his proposed new tax regime, grant tax amnesty to businesses, flat tax rate, and implement tax waivers on cars imported by nurses and teachers

The NPP Flagbearer appealed to the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituents to vote for him as President of the Republic in the December 7 polls, noting that he had shown much commitment and ability during his role as the Vice President of the Republic under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

Dr Bawumia mentioned the digitalisation initiatives that assisted in eliminating “ghost workers” from the public sector payroll, which had saved the nation over GHC800 million annually.

The free SHS and TVET policy, which had increased school enrolment from 800, 000 to 1.4 million, spending six billion Ghana Cedis so far on the policy.

“If you vote for me in the December elections, you’ll get a “brand new tear-rubber President. If you vote for former President Mahama, you’ll get a “second-hand President” who will go for a honeymoon and say bye, bye to you….I will have eight years and will come back every four years to render accounts to you,” Dr Bawumia stated, amid shouts and cheers from the gathering.

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, mentioned some projects the NPP Government had spearheaded in the constituency including health centres, community day-care centres, and asphalting of roads.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent