Mahama Embraces ‘Second Hand’ Tag, Says Experience Matters

Former President John Mahama has responded to the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s characterization of him as a “second-hand” president, saying he accepts the tag and believes experience matters.

Speaking to residents of Sene East in the Bono East region, Mahama referenced second-hand vehicles, stating they have proven to be of quality, and therefore, he accepts the tag.

“They say we need a ‘tear-rubber’ president, meaning a new one. If they describe me as a ‘second-hand’ president or something old, I accept. Because old things have more experience than new ones. Experience matters, and I have it,” Mahama said.

Mahama’s response comes after Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to vote for a “brand new, tear-rubber President” with fresh ideas to address the nation’s challenges by choosing the NPP in the upcoming elections.

Dr. Bawumia characterized a vote for Mahama as a choice for a “second-hand, failed President.”

However, Mahama charged Ghanaians to reflect on his government’s performance and compare it to the current regime in deciding who to elect as President.

“What I’m saying is, why should we allow someone who is part of the current government, which is ruining our country’s democracy, to lead again? We need someone different from this government to lead the country,” Mahama added.

BY Daniel Bampoe