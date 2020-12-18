Bawumia’s Sister Takes Walewale Seat

FLASHBACK: Dr. Bawumia introducing Lariba Zuweira Abudu during a recent campaign

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Lariba Zuweira Abudu, was elected Member of Parliament (MP) for the Walewale Constituency in the North East Region in the just-ended general election.

The MP-elect, who is a sister of Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, polled 32,294 of the valid votes cast, representing 51.21%, to beat competition from two other contestants in the keenly contested election.

She had earlier defeated the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Sagre Bambangi, in the NPP parliamentary primary election.

Until her appointment as Deputy CEO of NDA, Mrs. Abudu, 54, was a basic school teacher.

In a short address after her triumph, Mrs. Abudu said her election was a leap into greater development for the constituents who had rewarded her work.

She showered praises on President Akufo-Addo and attributed her victory to the opportunity he granted her to serve the people of the Walewale Constituency.

She pledged to work together with the constituents, while drawing applause from the jubilant supporters.

There was spontaneous wild jubilation at the stadium immediately the Returning Officer of the Electoral Commission announced the results.

By Ernest Kofi Adu