‘Be Active Participants In Democratic Governance’

THE Africa Center for Democracy and Socioeconomic Development, (CDS Africa) has urged the youth of the country to be active participants in Ghana’s democratic processes.

Director of Research and Policy at CDS Africa, Dr. Abena Boateng, stated that the Ghanaian youth often do not express interest in issues concerning national democracy and are thus overlooked when critical decisions bothering on national security and welfare are being taken.

Dr. Boateng made these remarks while speaking at the 3rd edition of the Youth Democracy Forum held at the University of Ghana (UG) Cedi Conference Hall, in Accra.

The forum, which began in the first quarter of the year on the theme, ‘Deepening Youth Participation In the Democratic Process’, was in line with their commitment to enhancing democratic engagement and encourage youth participation in the country’s democratic process.

The aim of the forum, she explained, was to raise awareness about the crucial role democracy plays in the country’s development, sustainability, and fostering youth involvement while providing an exclusive platform for students to develop and showcase their public speaking skills.

In attendance was a host of dignitaries including Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Prof. Alidu Seidu, Head of Political Science Department, UG among others.

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan acknowledged that the youth remain a “critical resource” to the 21st century nation building and development agenda, adding that with Africa being one of the most densely populated youthful continents, there was the need for a conscious effort, targeted at growth, to be made.

“There is a need for a conscious effort to make the right and meaningful investments in our youth”, she stated. “The spillover effects of investing in our youth come with enormous benefits. The youth are the driving force for human capital, simulating productivity levels for economic growth, and development.”

She, therefore, charged all stakeholders to create an enabling environment for the youth to participate in the country’s democratic process towards building a healthy and vibrant nation.

“The African youth must become an agent of change irrespective of our political colors, ethnicity, educational or social status, race or gender”, she stressed.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio