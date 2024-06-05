Stonebwoy Grateful To Ghanaians

Stonebwoy

A day after Stonebwoy clinched seven trophies during Saturday’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2024, the most decorated voice in African music took to social media to remark on his historic win at the star-studded ceremony.

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards was a night to remember for the Ghanaian reggae, dancehall and Afropop singer, as he was crowned with coveted industry-leading accolade “Artiste of the Year” for his trailblazing artistry and impactful charity in the year under review – with about 90 shows headlined across the continent.

His win received an incredible outpouring of congratulatory messages from music industry executives, fellow musicians, and numerous commentators, including those who connected with his song’s lyrics.

Stonebwoy expressed profound appreciation to all his fans in Ghana and beyond for their immense contribution towards the growth of his music career.

He thanked his fans for supporting him to win awards at the just ended Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Stonebwoy stressed that if he had made relevant strides on the music scene, his fans must be commended for their support.

In a June 2 message posted across his social media platforms, Stonebwoy began by expressing his appreciation to “all those who debate and argue the earth” on his behalf.

“Thank you very much for the genuine love and support. All those who debate and argued the earth on my behalf, our deeds are speaking volumes. For those who trust that my hustle is a true reflection of their own individual stories, here is a proof that you’re a winner. This reward of hard work is a true testament that inside of me lies one of the Greatest Talents to ever emerge from Africa, and if this makes me better than others, may they be inspired because there are others above, that inspire me too. To God be the Glory. BHIM to the World.”

Stonebwoy walked home with six other awards. He was named the “Best Reggae and Dancehall Artiste” for a record 8th time – the most by an artiste in that category.

His 2023 “5th Dimension” album also earned him his first ever career “Best Album/EP” award by the scheme, while songs such as “Manodzi” featuring five-time Grammy award-winning singer Angelique Kidjo won three awards on the night, such as “Best International Collaboration”, “Record of the Year” and “Best Song Writer”. “Likor” featuring KiDi also won the “Best Collaboration” of the year award.