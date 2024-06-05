Young Public Speaking Challenge Winner Presents Award To GTA

Nana Ama Amponsah in a pose with Akwasi Agyeman, GTA boss

Nana Ama Amponsah, winner of the first edition of the Young Public Speaking Challenge, last Friday presented her award to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The competition, which lasted for three months, was organised by the Learning Tree Foundation.

The event was held at the Rising Sun International School, Dome-Accra on April 26, 2024.

Nana Ama, a pupil of the Seed of Faith Montessori School, spoke eloquently on the tourism industry; especially the efforts the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is putting in place to promote Ghana both domestically and internationally.

The purpose of the competition is to help build the confidence of children and also keep them abreast with national issues.