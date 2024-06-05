Dr. Armah Leads New Rent Act Review Retreat

Dr. Prince Hamid Armah

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, has spearheaded a crucial retreat aimed at reviewing the new Rent Act.

Held at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua the event brought together officials from the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Attorney General’s Department, the Rent Control Department, and the Public Service Commission, among others, to deliberate on the enactment of a new Rent Act.

The retreat was organized in response to a request from the Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing through the Attorney General’s Department, which called for a review of selected clauses of the Rent Bill, 2022.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Hamid Armah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim, underscored the importance of a new regulatory regime for the rental housing sector in the country.

“Issues related to rent are widespread and quite despairing, particularly affecting the vulnerable,” he stated. “As a Member of Parliament, I encounter such matters daily in my constituency. It is imperative that we all put in our best efforts to address these challenges.”

The Ministry’s collaborative approach in addressing the comments and inputs from various stakeholders highlights its commitment to ensuring that the new Rent Act is comprehensive and effective. The new legislation aims to address the pressing issues in the rental housing market, providing much-needed relief to tenants and landlords alike.

The successful conclusion of the retreat marks a significant step towards addressing the concerns of Parliament and consequently bringing the Rent Bill, 2022, closer to becoming law.

The new bill, when passed, is expected to bring about significant improvements in the regulation of rental housing in Ghana, safeguarding the rights and interests of all parties involved.

A Daily Guide Report